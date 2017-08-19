PLUMBER OR PLUMBER / GASFITTER

Plumbing and Heating Solutions is a well- established business based in Masterton.

We require an experienced tradesman who –

• Respects and fosters the relationship we

have with our clients

• Will constantly deliver a high standard of workmanship

We offer –

• A highly competitive remuneration package

• The opportunity for a flexible work week by negotiation

• The support of a highly competent and helpful team

If this position is of interest to you, please contact Mark on 06 377 4878 or [email protected]