PLUMBER OR PLUMBER / GASFITTER
Plumbing and Heating Solutions is a well- established business based in Masterton.
We require an experienced tradesman who –
• Respects and fosters the relationship we
have with our clients
• Will constantly deliver a high standard of workmanship
We offer –
• A highly competitive remuneration package
• The opportunity for a flexible work week by negotiation
• The support of a highly competent and helpful team
If this position is of interest to you, please contact Mark on 06 377 4878 or [email protected]