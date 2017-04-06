Pioneer promise bold attack

Star Pioneer back Nikora Ewe, left, takes on the Greytown defence. PHOTO/FILE

By Gary Caffell

Pioneer are optimistic of a bold showing in this season’s Wairarapa-Bush premier division rugby competition, which kicks off this weekend.

Coach Willy Harmon said there had been good numbers at training with most of last season’s squad back in action again.

Looking at his squad’s makeup, it would seem likely they will again be relying on their usual free-flowing approach to take the steam out of their opposition.

Spearheading a Pioneer backline with a good mix of pace and flair will be the versatile Joseph Thompson, a quality halfback also capable of playing in the five-eighths or fullback.

Prolific try scorer Nikora Ewe will again be a potent attacking weapon while Hoani Peacock has few peers in the local region when it comes to playmaking skills.

Reece Calkin is another back likely to shine.

Up front, Pioneer can call on two of the best front rowers on the local club scene in Jaden Mason and Matt Kawana and big things can also be anticipated from the likes of Jonte Miller and Vinnie Goodger.

East Coast coach Syd Tatana is happy enough with the enthusiasm shown by his players at training sessions but numbers were a “bit lean” in some areas.

But he feels his side will improve significantly with a game or two under their belts.

The Feast brothers, Morgan and Joe, should be at the forefront of an East Coast pack which will include an ex-Rathkeale College first XV player in Matt Perry at lock, Jeff Meredith at lock or No 8 and Henry Te Whare in the front row.

Halfback Gary Arnold is seen as a young player with a bright future and Jamie Greig’s attacking brilliance will be vital further out.