PETERSEN, Ena Joan (Joan) (nee Doak).

Ena Joan (Joan) (nee Doak).

(Formerly of Carterton). On 1st November 2017 peacefully at Glenwood Masonic Hospital. Aged 86 years.

Dearly loved wife of the late Peter (they were married for 61 years).

Dearly loved Mum of Adrienne and Fred Ruesink, Vivienne, Matthew and Nome.

Loved Grandma of Emma and Jonas, Victoria and Neil, Jay and Zanetta, Myles and Abbey. Loved great Granny of Phoebe and Lilith. Sister of Nancy, Ron (deceased) and Janet, and a loved auntie. Special friend and ‘Mum’ of Bronnie. Loved Granny of the Candy family. A special thanks to the staff of Glenwood and Wairarapa Hospital ED and HDU for their care of Joan. In lieu of flowers a donation to King Street Artworks, 16 Queen St, Masterton 5810 would be appreciated.

A service for Joan will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Rd, Carterton on Monday 6th November 2017 at 2.00pm followed by private cremation at Clareville.

Messages to the Petersen family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Joan’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz