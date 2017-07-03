PETERSEN, Bert.

Passed away Saturday 1st July 2017, peacefully at home in Greytown. Aged 83. Beloved husband of Joan. Cherished Dad to Greg and Tui; and Rob. Loving Grandad and Great-Grandad to all his grandchildren.

“A Special Man, will be missed by all”

Bert will be at home until his service which will be held at the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Wednesday 5th July 2017 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Petersen family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Bert’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz