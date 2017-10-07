PEACHEY, Alice Raukawa

Alice Raukawa 6-1-66 ~ 6-10-17.

Beloved wife of Ralph Wahrlich and loved Mumma of Lukas. Beloved daughter of both the late David Te Hinga Tu Peachey and Tamairangi Peachey (nee Karaitiana). Beloved sister of Emere (Bubbles), the late Jimmy, and Boydie and Philippa Walker. Beloved sister to Marguerite Kento, Kathleen and the late Winitata Tapsell, David and Caroline Peachey, Robyn and Neil Coley, Joleen Peachey and Shaz, William and Pamela Peachey. Loved Aunty to her huge tribe of nieces and nephews. An especially big thank you to Pauline Sheehan for the love and devotion that you have shown our lovely sister over the last 4 months, you will be forever in our hearts. Loved friend to the many who knew her. Special thanks to Kahukura Palliative Care and DHB caregivers.

A service to give thanks for Alice’s life will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen Street Masterton on Monday 9th October at 10.00am followed by private cremation.



