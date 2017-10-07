PEACHEY, Alice Raukawa

PEACHEY,

Alice Raukawa 6-1-1966 ~ 6-10-2017.

Who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Ralph, beloved mother of Lukas and much loved daughter-in-law of Katherine and Louis, much loved sister -in-law of Gerry, Liz, Helen, Indra and Steve. Much loved Aunty of Peter, Mia, Alex, Hannah, Georgia, Louie, Amy and Bruno. Much loved niece of Arnold. We acknowledge in gratitude the support of Pauline, Alice’s whanau, and her friends at Raphael House.

A service for Alice will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton on Monday 9th October at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.



Masterton FDANZ

rosewoodfuneralhome.co.nz