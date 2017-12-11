Parking fines hit five-year high

BECKIE WILSON

Don’t bother telling parking wardens in Masterton you’d just ducked off to find some change and were coming right back to feed the meter, they’ve heard that one before.

In fact, they’ve heard many other excuses too – and many, many times over – and very few of them cut it when it comes to dodging a ticket.

In total, 3360 fines were handed out by the Masterton District Council to wayward motorists over the 2016/2017 financial year – the highest number over the past five years.

Those tickets added up to $83,072 – about $30,000 more than five years ago – with the meter takings over that same period coming in at $155,597.

Of the 3360 tickets, the largest number were handed out for people parking on an expired meter (1314), and parking over the time limit (1192).

Other reasons for tickets were parking across a line marking (225), inconsiderate parking (206), and parking near a fire hydrant (75).

Geographically, parking wardens unsurprisingly dished out the highest number of fines on Queen St (1329), followed by Perry St (600), and Dixon St (400).

Only one fine was written for Totara St – the first in five years there – while two were issued for Harlequin St and three for Cricket St.

Under the Land Transport Act 1998, parking wardens can also issue tickets for a range of offences, including unregistered or unlicensed vehicles, having bald tyres, or not having a current warrant of fitness.

MDC finance manager David Paris said the council used parking meters and time limits to encourage turnover, allowing more people access to high-demand parking spaces.

The objective was not to generate financial surplus but to ensure rotation of parked vehicles using a financial incentive, he said.

Wairarapa Chamber of Commerce general manager Catherine Rossiter-Stead said some Masterton businesses welcomed paid parking in the CBD as it allowed for a quick turnover of parking spaces.

“However, we’re certain businesses would prefer the council to get the cost of parking right, if it’s too high it might also act as a deterrent to the casual shopper,” she said.

