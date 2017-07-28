PARKER, Margaret Ruth.

PARKER,

Margaret Ruth.

Of Carterton.

On 25th July 2017, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith (they were married for 68 years). Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Elaine (Hamilton), Jen and Paul Keating (Carterton), Linda and the late Hamish McLennan (Carterton). Loved Grandmother of Aaron, Darryl, Bevan (BJ); Brad, Emma; Matthew, Ana; and their partners. Loved great Grandmother of her 12 great Grandchildren. Special friend of June Fitzgerald.

In accordance with Margaret’s wishes a private family farewell has been held. Messages to the Parker family C/- P O Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Margaret’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz