PAKU, Hawea Karauria (Moko)

19.5.1940 – 3.10.2017

We would like to acknowledge the passing of Moko, at the age of 77.

Leaving behind his loving wife Nellie and children Mariea, Bella, Raymond, Judy, Roger, Stephen, Sonya, William and Cherie. Loved by his inlaws, Grandad of so many moko and Grandmoko.

Forever in our hearts and souls. Love you Dad.

Moko is lying at Papawai Marae, Greytown where his service will be held on Thursday 5th October 2017 at 11.00am followed by burial at Gladstone.

Messages to the Paku whanau C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or left on Moko’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz