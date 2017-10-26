Orchestra breaks ground

Wairarapa Community Orchestra will break new ground for its October concerts when it is joined by two choirs.

The 45-strong orchestra will be joined by a total of 80 singers from the Viva Camerata Choir from St Matthews and Rathkeale Colleges and by Cantate from Wairarapa College for two upcoming performances in Masterton and Greytown.

Orchestra director Ruth Eckford said being joined by choirs would be a new experience for the orchestra that hasn’t accompanied a choir before.

Singing with an orchestra would also be a new experience for the choirs, she said.

“We have a very universal mix of members originating from around the world including from Aruba in the Carribean.

“Our members come from throughout Wairarapa too with a new flute player coming from Pirinoa while a new clarinet player has recently moved to Wairarapa from Auckland.

Eckford has selected a range of classical and jazz music from France, Germany, Britain, South America, USA, and, from New Zealand, A Te Tarakihi made famous by Kiri Te Kanawa.

As well as items from the orchestra and from each choir in the first half of the concert, the orchestra and choirs will combine for the second half of the concert.

Orchestra committee chair and cellist, Chris Martin said holding a concert in Greytown would be a new venture for them “and we are looking forward to a new audience”.

The Masterton concert on October 27 will be at St Matthews Church in Masterton while the second concert on October 28 will be held at Kuranui College in Greytown.

Tickets for both concerts can be purchased at $15 for adults from 10 O’Clock Cookie Bakery Café, and tickets for the Kuranui College concert can be purchased from the Greytown Hotel.

Students and children will be free and will not need a ticket.

Both concerts will start at 7.00 pm.