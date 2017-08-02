ORANGE, Rosaleen Therese (Rose).

Peacefully at Lansdowne Court, Masterton on 30th July 2017 in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife and best mate of the late Desmond (Des). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Carolyn and Ian Lankow, the late Bernadette, Josephine and Pam, and Rosanna. Loved Nana of Liam and Sal, Stacey and Laura, and loved Nana Rose of Havana. Messages to Rose’s family may be sent C/- PO Box 2035 Kuripuni, Masterton 5842 or you may wish to leave a message on her tribute page at www.heavenaddress.com. In lieu of flowers donations to the Blind Foundation which may be left at mass would be appreciated.

Friends are invited to attend Requiem Mass for Rose in St. Patricks Catholic Church Queen Street, Masterton on Saturday 5th August at 1.00pm followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in the Church on Friday evening 4th July at 7.00pm.



