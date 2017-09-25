Opaki pupils do their bit

The group of youngsters who made Opaki School’s Through the Decades cookbook. PHOTO/CHELSEA BOYLE

CHELSEA BOYLE

[email protected]

The spirit of paying it forward is alive and well at Opaki School.

Year 7 and 8 pupils have put their heads together to come up with unique ways they can help the community.

One group had an “intergenerational” focus, and drawing on the expertise of parents and grandparents have whipped up a cookbook filled with tasty recipes.

They even managed to slip in a few of their own favourites such as brownie and caramel slice.

Aptly titled, the Through the Decades cookbook is being sold at the school at $7.00 each with the proceeds to be donated to a local rest home.

Opaki School pupil April Milne said they had all brainstormed ways to help the community and teachers picked the best three ideas for the groups to run with.

“We came up with some ideas. One of ideas was a cookbook,” she said.

Classmate Saul Jaquiery said he really enjoyed selling the books.

“Everyone just explained we were going to donate the money to an old folks’ home and I think that really helped to sell them.”

Another group made gift packs for children that were donated to Wairarapa Hospital.

Jam-packed with colouring books, fidget spinners, and puzzles, the packs were designed for children to be able to use during their stay in hospital.

Opaki School pupil Ella Forster said they raised $212 in a pyjama and onesie day themed fundraiser to cover the costs of the packs.

The third group had an environmental focus are working on a pou to put in one of their school’s garden area.

Opaki School pupil Flynn Taylor said the pou would show the history of the area.

Writer Joseph Potangaroa and Maori carver Wayne Pitau were helping the children’s vision for a pou towering over two metres to spring to life.

The group were fundraising with a sausage sizzle, and hopes to have the pou in the garden before the end of the school year.