OGDEN, Rosa Anne née Morgan, Simunovich.

Passed away peacefully Thursday 24th August amongst family. A beloved wife, mother of Michael and Trudy and Grandmother.

Rosary service, Wednesday 30th August, at 6:30pm. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Peter Chanel Hastings, on Thursday, 31st August, at 1pm. This will replace the mass for that day. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz Or messages to the Ogden family c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.