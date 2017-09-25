O’DONOGHUE, Tracey Rose.

O’DONOGHUE,

Tracey Rose.

On September 19, 2017 at home in Masterton, in her 49th year. Cherished wife and best friend of Simon. Devoted mother of Travis and partner Sarah, Ashlee, and Kendyl. Loved daughter of Bev and Bill Ihaka and sister of Jason. Loved daughter-in-law of Beth and the late Bob O’Donoghue. Messages may be left on Tracey’s tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz

A service to farewell Tracey will be held in The Lighthouse Church, Intermediate Street, Masterton on Tuesday September 26 at 1:00pm followed by private burial.



www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz