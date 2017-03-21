No help for woman hit by car

By Emily Norman

[email protected]

A heavily disabled woman, who was hit by a car in a Masterton car park, was left to pull herself back onto her scooter to get help.

Her son is now pleading for the driver responsible to come forward.

Don Mailman’s mother, 54, suffers from rheumatoid arthritis and has limited mobility.

She had just finished shopping at Countdown on Thursday at noon, and was loading groceries onto her scooter just outside the supermarket when she was hit.

She said a female driver had come in through the Worksop Rd entrance, and had overshot a car park, driving onto the pavement and slamming her into her mobility scooter.

There are no barriers between the carparks and the footpath in this area.

“The woman jumped out of the car and said sorry and then took off — she didn’t wait with my mother at all to make sure she was okay,” Mr Mailman said.

“Mum said there were people there but no one helped her up, she was able to pull herself onto the scooter and then scootered home.”

When Mr Mailman’s mother got home, she called him for help and he immediately left work in Greytown to come to her aid.

“In the time of me getting up there, mum had tried to move, and because of her injuries she had fallen to the ground so she hit her medical bracelet for immediate help.

“As I was coming into Masterton I got a phone call and it was St John’s saying, we’ve talked to your mum and things aren’t good.

“I raced around there to find her lying on the ground not being able to move.

“St John’s rang back again and said that all the ambulances were busy in Masterton so it would be a 30-40-minute wait.

“So, I basically lifted her up, put her in my car, and took her to the hospital.”

Mr Mailman said his mother was “pretty traumatised” by the incident and was “scared to scooter anywhere now”.

His mother who did not want to be identified was checked over at the Wairarapa Hospital Emergency Department. She had suffered a fractured wrist, bruising, and swelling of her knees.

“Mum’s got bionic knees, so the doctor said she was very lucky,” Mr Mailman said.

“If she hadn’t had her knees replaced, the impact would have clean shattered her.

“It’s just really gutting because shopping is her activity, you know.

“And now that she’s scared to do it on her own, it takes away her freedom and really sets her back.”

Mr Mailman said he wanted the driver responsible to come forward to give his mother closure.

“I understand that it’s an accident, these sorts of things happen.

“But the fact that they didn’t hang around to make sure she was okay, the fact they just took off, that’s the gutting part of it all.”

A representative from Countdown visited Mr Mailman’s mother on Friday morning to give her flowers and chocolate.

There were no surveillance cameras in the area.