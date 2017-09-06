NIELSEN, Myra (Mick).

On 4th September 2017, peacefully surrounded by her family at Wairarapa Hospital. Aged 92 years. Loving wife of the late Basil for 62 years. Loved mother of Murray and Ann, Ngaire and the late Doug Jensen, and Wendy and Colin Eastwood. Loved Grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 16. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance (Wairarapa Service) PO Box 601 Wellington 6140 would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer.

A service for Myra will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road Carterton, on Friday 8th September 2017, at 10am, followed by private interment. Messages to the Nielsen family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or left on Myra’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz