Newbie at ‘ark’

By Jake Beleski

[email protected]

Mawley Holiday Park owner Jelena Algie is affectionately being referred to as ‘the ark’ after many animals turned up at the park without reservations in recent times.

The latest in the procession is a white rat, and Mrs Algie is using every measure to try and locate the owner.

Over Waitangi weekend, two dogs found their way into the park, but the power of social media had seen them returned to their owners.

Door-to-door efforts, as well as contact with the Wellington SPCA and other social media outlets, had not located the owner of the rat, or “Stewart” as Mrs Algie calls him.

Stewart is easily identifiable with his bright white skin and beaming red eyes, leading to a positive feeling they will eventually find the owner.

In the meantime, he is being well-looked after.

Mrs Algie had dealt with different animals before, including the two dogs and a chicken named Cheryl that wandered into the holiday park a while ago, but a rat was something new.

After researching what rats eat and drink, Stewart was treated to a bit of cat food and the occasional carrot, and enjoyed his first sleepover in a comfortable cage on Wednesday night.

Jelena’s husband, Rodney, said they knew he was someone’s pet because he was “playful” and happy to be picked up.

“He turned up about three days ago, and then we caught him yesterday.

“It’s been a spate recently with the two dogs over the weekend as well.”

Anyone with information regarding Stewart or his owner can contact Jelena on 06 378 6454.