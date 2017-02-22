New look for Waicol students

By Chelsea Boyle

Wairarapa College’s smart new school shirts for boys is just a taster of what is in the pipeline as the school is set to get blazers for all students.

Deputy principal Pam Redpath said that in the past blazers had always been hired.

Prefects hired blazers for the year, while sporting and cultural representatives often borrowed a blazer for a day, she said.

The school’s 1st XV rugby team players competing in the premier grade in Wellington had to turn up for matches in a dress uniform, she said.

“At the moment, they are hiring blazers,” Mrs Redpath said.

“It is the same with our choirs, who go into Wellington representing our school.

“They are proud of our school and they want to show that pride.”

The school was following-up on the “really strong request” from students who were keen to take home their own blazers, she said.

“In the next week or so we will be getting an example of a potential blazer that we can sell, and that will go to our board for approval.”

A greenlight from the board would see the blazer for sale at the end of this term or the beginning of the next.

She said it was important “to make sure we have something that fits with other parts of our uniform, for all levels of the school”.

The year 9 and 10 uniform differs from that worn by years 11, 12, and 13, she said.

The blazer would be mostly worn in the winter when the girls were wearing their tartan skirts, she said.

“We have to make sure it blends and that it all looks smart together.”

She put new uniform changes down to “finetuning”.

“There are a lot of core components of our uniform that are really nice and traditional.”

Changes this year included kitting out the Year 11s in white shirts, instead of grey, in a bid to make them feel more a part of the senior school.

New shirts, still in traditional grey, for the junior school were being worn by the Year 9 pupils.

Mrs Redpath said pupils in other year levels had chosen to buy the new shirts.

It was good to see them about the college.

“We are really pleased with how they look.”