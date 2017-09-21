New look Masterton CBD

Imagine what Masterton’s Queen St could look like with a bit of a boost and tender love and care.

Last year, groups of Masterton residents did just that, and you wouldn’t recognize the place as seen in an artist’s impression.

A long-term project, Our Future Masterton, has been collating the views of Masterton residents through several workshops held in the district last year, and this week it will be presenting some of these visualisations to the public at a Community Hub pop up.

This pop-up will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, and is located at Te Patukituki on Queen St near Aratoi Museum of Art and History.

It will be open from 4pm – 7pm on Thursday, and from 11am – 4pm on Friday and Saturday.

Anna Brown, the director of Toi Aria: Design for Public Good has been leading the project and said it was Masterton people who knew best what Masterton should look like and what it needed to thrive.

She facilitated four workshops last year, reporting back to Masterton District Council staff and elected members with suggestions put forward before concept designs were made.

“It was important we had the voices from the people before we started the design process,” she said.

Some of the common themes that emerged from initial community discussions was the desire for more community gardens, and a pedestrianized Queen St.

“The idea of the Community Hub is that we continue our conversations with Masterton people and we make a space on Queen St somewhere where people can come in and tell us what they think,” she said.

“It’s really just to welcome people in that haven’t seen what has been going on.

“And there’s going to be lots of interactive material, kids will be welcome.”

Our Future Masterton is a 50-year design-led strategy for the CBD.

Future pop-up workshops will be held on October 19-21, and November 16-18.