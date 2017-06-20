New hope for SPCA centre

Wairarapa SPCA shelter on Ngaumutawa Rd, Masterton. PHOTO/FILE

By Hayley Gastmeier

[email protected]

It is possible that Wairarapa’s SPCA centre will be reopened, if its members vote to join a new national body.

That’s according to Wairarapa SPCA administrator Steve Glassey, who represented the region at the RNZSPCA annual general meeting on Saturday.

The majority of SPCA delegates for centres around the country voted to move to a national organisation, One SPCA, which would see all assets pulled together into one pool.

This would benefit Wairarapa SPCA, he said, even though its Ngaumutawa Rd centre, valued at $450,000, would be swallowed up.

From November 1, SPCA organisations that have not joined One SPCA will no longer be able to trade as SPCA, and would only have the power to rehome animals.

“They will lose the SPCA name, logo, and intellectual property, but one of the biggest things is that they will no longer be an approved organisation, which means they can no longer operate an inspector [under the Animal Welfare Act 1999]”, Mr Glassey said.

“It would be a pretty sad day for Wairarapa if they were to not have those assets.”

Mr Glassey said the new entity would cover the whole of New Zealand.

“Everyone’s assets go into a national pool to ensure everywhere we go with a postal code, animals get a fair go.

“There are some areas that don’t really have an SPCA presence.

“Hopefully, by pulling all the assets together there would be a distribution of wealth, and we will be able to do bigger and greater things in areas that we were unable to do before.

“If anything, it’s going to be assets put in by bigger centres that are actually going to benefit Wairarapa.”

For now, Wairarapa SPCA was running at an annual loss of about $20,000 to $30,000.

“If Wairarapa joins One SPCA, there is certainly a better likelihood of the centre opening in one shape or another than if it remained its own entity.”

This was because it would have access to centralised funding opportunities.

Saturday’s vote was to change the constitution to enable members to join the single entity.

SPCA organisations that voted against it were Waiheke Island, Mid Canterbury and Turangi.

Mr Glassey voted in favour of the changes on behalf of Wairarapa SPCA, after initial discussions with other Wairarapa SPCA delegates.

He also asked a set of questions specific for Wairarapa at the meeting, and, satisfied with the answers provided, he concluded the move would benefit the region.

Wairarapa SPCA members will next month vote for or against adopting the new rules set nationally.

If in favour, a second meeting will see the transfer of assets.