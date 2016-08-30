New chapter for Wai Col

PHOTO/HAYLEY GASTMEIER

Wairarapa College welcomed its new principal Shelley Power (centre) yesterday at a powhiri which was kick started with a full-school haka.

Ms Power said she was excited to be embarking on her new journey and under her leadership she hopes to “see Wairarapa College as the greatest school in New Zealand”.

Ms Power is the 11th principal of the college in just under a century.

At the ceremony, Wairarapa College head boy Jonas Tamihana (left) gave Ms Power a “warm welcome”.

“No doubt you will do an excellent job in leading the school,” he said.

Deputy head girl Toni Cottle (right) said students had taken part in the selection process for the new principal.

“I think this is a great opportunity for Wairarapa College to have a fresh start and keep moving forward.”