MYERS, Ivy Beryl (Beryl).

At Cornwall Rest Home Masterton on 4th August 2017 in her 90th year.

Much loved wife of the late Fred. Loving and treasured mother of Duigald, Rick (Fred), Toni, and Rod. Special Nan to Tom, Becky, Lucy, and Allie.

Friends are invited to a celebration of Beryl’s life in The Village Chapel, 4-6 High St, Kuripuni, Masterton on Friday 11th August at 1.30pm.



