Muscling up brings rewards

Amy Oakman (left) and Sarah Boyles preparing to hit the stage.

JAKE BELESKI

Months of rigorous training and strict dieting paid off for bodybuilders Sarah Boyles and Amy Oakman last month.

Boyles and Oakman both train at Wai Weight Gym in Masterton, and both took top honours at two different events in Wellington.

On September 16, they competed in the figure class at the NABBA WFF Wellington Bodybuilding Championships, with Boyle winning open figure class and Oakman winning the novice figure class.

Boyle also took out the top overall prize.

Two weeks later, they competed at the NABBA New Zealand Bodybuilding Championships, which proved another successful outing.

Boyle won the figure short class, while Oakman won the figure tall class and took out best female routine.

Oakman said she had been training since she was about 14 years old.

“Grandad was into bodybuilding and my parents were as well, so I was brought right into it through my family.

“I talked to Bevan (Wai Weight owner Bevan Mackenzie) about entering an event last year but he said to hold off and build some more muscle.”

She said she hadn’t entered to win, but rather to do something for herself.

It would be something to look back on when she had settled down and had a family.

“It was incredible — I really didn’t expect to win.

“I’ve got the bug now, so I’ll be maintaining a healthy diet and training over the off-season.”

Boyles first competed in 2015, but an injury meant she couldn’t compete last year.

“I just wanted to get out there again and see what would happen, and was lucky enough to come away with a couple of wins.

“It was a really good achievement.”

The training routines the girls went through would make most people squirm, but Boyles said it was the dieting that was the hardest part.

“I find the physical side of it better than the eating and diet side, but you develop some really good habits that you take into your everyday life.

“Before an event I would train every morning before work, run my dog at most lunchtimes, and then get back in after work for some extra cardio.”

Mackenzie said it was a “phenomenal effort” for the girls to do so well at the events.

“Their camaraderie on stage, sportsmanship, and the way they presented themselves was awesome.

“Words cannot express how proud I am and how lucky we are to have them represent Wai Weight Gym.”

The girls will now take a well-deserved break, before turning their attention to qualifying for nationals in 2018.