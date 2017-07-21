Mr Chip scoops national award

CAPTION: Monica and Steve Fair of Mr Chips takeaways in Masterton have taken out a national Baward for their chips. PHOTO/BECKIE WILSON

By Beckie Wilson

[email protected]

Mr Chips Masterton has scooped a national people’s choice award for its chips, battering more than 100 other businesses and taking over 11 per cent of votes.

The Chapel St takeaway took out the inaugural Bidfood People’s Choice Best Chips Award, delighting owners Monica and Steve Fair.

A total of 4100 votes were cast nationally, with a limit of one per customer, and Mr Fair credited his wife’s efforts as the face of the business for encouraging local support.

The couple bought the business six years ago after about two years at sea working on fishing vessels off the coast of Wairarapa.

“It was a hectic few years at the start, but we have always had the goal to win some recognisable award for our business,” Mr Fair said.

Ironically, only about 30 per cent of Mr Chip’s business is fish and chips, with the majority customers calling in for their Chinese smorgasbord and the takeaways.

“It’s a big operation having a fish and chips shop and a Chinese smorgasbord – people come in and say you have such a great selection of food,” he said.

“We are constantly told by people how good our chips are, but to receive the award, it’s the icing on the cake,”

The couple’s original plan was to stick with the business for five years and then move on. But now six years down the track, this award has given them the encouragement to keep going.

They buy in their chips from Allround Foods supplier in Wellington who says Mr Chips is their biggest buyer in Wairarapa, he said.

When Mr Fair got the phone call last week with the news he originally thought they had only won a regional award.

He credits his staff for the quality of the chips. They have all have completed online training in cooking chips, including managing temperatures, which makes the chips healthier for customers.

Masterton is also home to a handful of highly commended chip stores including: Fish Masterton, and Mac’s Fresh Fish & Chips in Masterton.