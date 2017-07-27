Motorcyclist seriously injured

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Ngaumutawa Rd on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4.15pm, a silver Kia and motorcycle collided.

Police at the scene said the motorcyclist was heading southbound from Cornwall St and the car was turning onto Hillcrest St.

The motorcyclist was taken to Wairarapa Hospital, and was in a “serious but stable condition” yesterday morning, a spokesperson said.

The 59-year-old had “multiple injuries”, the spokesperon said.

The motorbike was badly damaged, with broken handlebars and a dented fuel tank.

A local businessman said he heard the “loud bang” and came to redirect traffic while the road was temporarily closed.

Vehicles were redirected down Hillcrest St or forced to turn around.

Two ambulances, two fire engines and two police cars attended the crash.