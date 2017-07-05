MORROW, Pam.

On Monday, 3rd July 2017 peacefully at Aversham House, Masterton in her 81st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Janice and Jamie Loader (Masterton), Carol and Evan Lehmstedt, (Masterton) and the late Sandi Rose. Loved son-in-law of Gerry Rose. Dearly loved Nana of her 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Heartfelt thanks to the caring staff of Aversham House and to Dr Aage Terpstra.

A service to celebrate Pam’s life will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen St, Masterton on Friday 7th July at 2.00pm followed by private cremation.