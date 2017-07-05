MORROW, Pam.

12:00 PM Wednesday Jul 5, 2017

MORROW,
Pam.
On Monday, 3rd July 2017 peacefully at Aversham House, Masterton  in her 81st  year. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Janice and Jamie Loader (Masterton), Carol and Evan Lehmstedt, (Masterton) and the late Sandi Rose. Loved son-in-law of Gerry Rose. Dearly loved Nana of her 8 grandchildren,  20 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Heartfelt thanks to the caring staff of Aversham House and to Dr Aage Terpstra.
A service to celebrate Pam’s life will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen St, Masterton on Friday 7th July at 2.00pm followed by private cremation.

 



