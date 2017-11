MONTGOMERY, Joyce Catherine.

Passed away peacefully on Friday 10 November 2017, aged 85. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Loved mum of Graeme and Ngaire. Messages to the Montgomery family maybe posted to PO Box 156, Masterton 5840.

A private service has been held at Joyce’s request.



