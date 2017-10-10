MOLONEY, Lawrence William (Larry)

12:00 PM Tuesday Oct 10, 2017

MOLONEY,
Lawrence William (Larry).
Of Greytown on 8th October 2017 at Arbor House. Aged 75 years.  Dearly loved husband of the late Edna.
Loved father and father-in-law of Terry and Lorraine, Sean, Robert, Danny and Jeana, Donna and Aaron George.
Loved Grandad and Grandpa of Matthew, Adam, and Jacob; Emily; Karrisa, and Rachael; Katelyn, James, and Sarah.  A special thanks to Dr Nathan and the staff of Arbor House for their wonderful care of Larry. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Wairarapa Cancer Society, P.O. Box 121, Masterton 5840 would be appreciated.
In accordance with Larry’s wishes a private family service will be held. Messages to the Moloney family
C/- P.O. Box 185 Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz.



