MOLONEY, Lawrence William (Larry)

MOLONEY,

Lawrence William (Larry).

Of Greytown on 8th October 2017 at Arbor House. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Edna.

Loved father and father-in-law of Terry and Lorraine, Sean, Robert, Danny and Jeana, Donna and Aaron George.

Loved Grandad and Grandpa of Matthew, Adam, and Jacob; Emily; Karrisa, and Rachael; Katelyn, James, and Sarah. A special thanks to Dr Nathan and the staff of Arbor House for their wonderful care of Larry. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Wairarapa Cancer Society, P.O. Box 121, Masterton 5840 would be appreciated.

In accordance with Larry’s wishes a private family service will be held. Messages to the Moloney family

C/- P.O. Box 185 Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz.