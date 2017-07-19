MITA, Greta Mary Agnes (Thurlow).

MITA,

Greta Mary Agnes (Thurlow).

On Tuesday, 18th July 2017 peacefully at Kandahar Resthome, Masterton. Wife of the late Patrick Mita, loved mother and mother in law of Shirley and Bob Allanson, Joseph Tyacke (dec) Piki and Fred Matthews, Willie and Anna. Friend of Martin, Nicodemus, Sonja and Brian. Loved Nanny of Annette, Patrick, Hendrick, Kama and Edward. Loved Great Nanny of Ashley, Alikai and Ahleiya, Malikai, Eliah, Jardon, Patrick (Jnr) and Kerwin. All messages to the Mita family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055 Kuripuni Masterton 5840.

A service will be held at Rosewood on Thursday, July 20th at 2.00pm followed by a private cremation.



