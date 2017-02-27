MIS twins dime a dozen

By Jake Beleski

[email protected]

A visit to Masterton Intermediate School this year may leave you wondering if you are suffering a severe case of double vision.

But don’t rush off to the doctor just yet.

It’s most likely caused by the 12 sets of twins that are attending the school this year.

New assistant principal Olivia Geange said she first noticed the anomaly during her daily visits to classes.

“It’s part of my role to get to know the kids, and I just kept seeing more and more as I went around,” she said.

“I checked the rolls and noticed many had the same last name, so thought there was something strange going on.”

The school has a role of 470, meaning just over five per cent of the school’s pupils are twins.

According to Statistics New Zealand, multiple births make up less than two per cent of New Zealand’s total births.

As well as the 12 sets of twins among the pupils, there are two staff members at the school who also have twins.

Imogen and Taylor Thomas, 11, are one set of identical twins at the school, and said it was a special bond that they shared.

“We like all the same foods, and we get all the same clothes, but in different colours,” Imogen said.

Having moved onto Masterton Intermediate after previously attending Douglas Park School, seeing so many other pairs around the school was a big change.

They said they “sometimes” finish each other’s sentences, and admitted their similarities could lead to confusion for other students around the school.