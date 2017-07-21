Midweek Editor

Midweek Editor (part or full-time)

We’re looking for a smart, well-organised and passionate editor for our free weekly community newspaper, Midweek. Based in Masterton, you will work within the office of the Wairarapa Times-Age, and will have a close working relationship with the Times-Age editor and staff.

Working to a weekly deadline, you will be a self-starter and have a great eye for detail.

You will have proven experience in journalism, including page layout, design and sub-editing.

But you’ll also be a fantastic writer and photographer, able to sniff out a great story and present it in a punchy, accurate, and extremely readable format to our loyal readers right across Wairarapa.

Being very well-organised, you will be able to juggle relationships with our copy suppliers, regular columnists and also internal advertising and production staff.

While this role is a part-time position (32 hours per week), there is scope to make it full-time, with the rest of your week spent writing stories for the Wairarapa Times-Age.

Oh, and for this role you’ll have a journalism qualification, a driver’s licence and the right to live and work in New Zealand too. In return you’ll be part of a great, supportive team, where your development and success is our priority.

If you love community news, and the community you live in, this role could be for you.

Interested?

CVs and cover letters should be sent to:

Seamus Boyer

Editor

[email protected]

Applications close 5pm, Thursday, August 3.