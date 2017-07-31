MELLISH, Elizabeth Rena (Betty).

Of Martinborough. On 29th July 2017 peacefully at Wharekaka Rest Home, Martinborough. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wally. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Lauren (Mackay, Australia), and Kristine (Martinborough). Loved Nana of Matthew (deceased), Corrina, Karla, and Derrick and her great grandchildren: Miah, Ben, Nekesha, Xavier, and Greyson. Loved and respected by Grant and Julie Wrigley and family; and the Rei and Gillespie families. A loved sister, sister-in-law, Auntie and friend to many. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cerebral Palsy Society of NZ Inc, P.O Box 24759,

Royal Oak, Auckland 1345, would be appreciated and may be left in the church foyer.

A service for Betty will be held in The Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton. On Thursday 3rd August 2017 at 11.00am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Mellish family C/- P.O. Box 185 Carterton 5743 or can be left on Betty’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz