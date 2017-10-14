MEADOWS, Margaret Jane.

MEADOWS,

Margaret Jane – Reg No 2099318 WAAF WW2.

On 9th October 2017 peacefully at Lansdowne Court Masterton in the presence of her three loving daughters, aged 96. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Joan and Keith Shaab (Lower Hutt), Carol McCoy (Masterton), Martine Angus (Auckland). Loved Nana and Great Nana of Vanessa, Lorraine, Jason and Chrissy, Jacob, Thomas, Toby, Daniel and Emma, Phoebe and Harry.

A Private Service was held in Masterton on Wednesday. Messages to the family may be sent C/- P O Box 2055 Masterton.



