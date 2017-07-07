McNAB, Lois May (formerly HORROBIN).

McNAB,

Lois May (formerly HORROBIN).

Passed away peacefully with family on July 5, 2017 in her 83rd year. Loved wife of the late David Horrobin and the late Bruce McNab. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Judith (deceased) and Bruce Macklin, Richard, Trish, Geoff and Karen, and Lynne. Loved mother-in-law of Allan Wickens. Beloved Nana of Kim, Tatsuya, Anna, Erica; Hamish, Rachel, Sam; Amy Matthew; Phillip, Melissa and Amanda.

Great grandmother of her 10 great grandchildren. Cherished sister of Robert and Shirley. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Dearest and close friend of Pam Eagle. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Lansdowne Park staff for their support over the past 3 years. They are especially grateful for the support and care of the Wairarapa Hospital staff in recent days. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Age Concern (WOOPS) PO Box 865, Masterton 5840 or may be left at the service. Messages to the Horrobin family may be posted C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842.

A service to celebrate Lois’ life will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen Street, Masterton on Saturday 8 July at 11.00am followed by private cremation.



