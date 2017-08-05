McLAREN, Murray Stanley Peter.

Died peacefully on 18 July 2017, Epworth Hospital, Geelong, Australia in his 80th year. Son of the late Ian and Molly McLaren, Dalefield. Much loved brother and friend of Marilyn Loader, Masterton, and Kathleen Thomason, Mt Maunganui. Uncle to Richard, Andrew, Robert, Chrissina and the late Matthew Loader, and Deborah, Kirsten and Joanna Thomason. Great uncle to his sixteen great nieces and nephews. Murray’s wishes were for a private cremation and service in Geelong. Murray’s ashes will be returned to his family in Masterton.