Garth Brendon (Toolman).

At Tauranga Hospital after a short illness on the 5th August 2017. Aged 45. Dearly loved husband of Fiona, cherished Dad of Haylee and Heather. Much loved son of Brian and Kath (Masterton). Loved Brother and Brother-in-law of Kelvin and Jennie (KatiKati), Andrea and Wayne Price (Carterton). Loved Uncle to his Niece and Nephews.

“Gone to soon”