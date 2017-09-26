McKenzie, Margery (Marge)

Add a comment
12:00 PM Tuesday Sep 26, 2017

McKENZIE,
Margery (Marge).
Formerly of Karori On 22 September 2017, peacefully at home in Masterton.
Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ron (Wellington), Glenys Drew and Mike (Picton), Carol and Andy (Carterton). Loved Grandma of Kieran, Braden and Kelham. Loved sister of Betty Malcolm ( Whangarei), the late Dorothy Drummond, and the late Bill Schofield.
A service for Marge will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Thursday 28 September at 1.30pm followed by private cremation.


Masterton FDANZ
rosewoodfuneralhome.co.nz

 



Log In
×