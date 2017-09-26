McKENZIE,
Margery (Marge).
Formerly of Karori On 22 September 2017, peacefully at home in Masterton.
Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ron (Wellington), Glenys Drew and Mike (Picton), Carol and Andy (Carterton). Loved Grandma of Kieran, Braden and Kelham. Loved sister of Betty Malcolm ( Whangarei), the late Dorothy Drummond, and the late Bill Schofield.
A service for Marge will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Thursday 28 September at 1.30pm followed by private cremation.
Masterton FDANZ
rosewoodfuneralhome.co.nz