MCKENZIE, Dulcie Beryl.

Dulcie Beryl (nee Archer).

Passed away 19th July 2017, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of Don. Dearly loved mother of Heather and the late Ron, Raewyn, Jeff and Beth, Garry and Naelene. Adored by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Kowhainui Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Blind Foundation, blindfoundation.org.nz

A service to celebrate Dulcie’s life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street Wanganui on Tuesday 25 July 2017 at 1:30pm.

At home with the Lord.

