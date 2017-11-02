MCKENZIE, Donald Jeffery (Don).

MCKENZIE,

Donald Jeffery (Don).

Passed away 1st November 2017, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Dulcie. Dearly loved father of Heather and the late Ron, Raewyn, Jeff and Beth, Garry and Naelene. Adored by all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Kowhainui Home. In lieu of flowers donations to the Blind Foundation Guide Dogs would be appreciated and may be placed in the chapel atrium.

A service to celebrate Don’s life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, on Monday 6th November 2017 at 1:30pm.