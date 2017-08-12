McKelvey, Tony.

Add a comment
12:00 PM Saturday Aug 12, 2017

McKelvey, Tony (of Seven Oaks Whareama).
On August 6, 2017 peacefully at Wellington Hospital, aged 81 years. Much loved wife of the late Brian. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Hiroko; Craig and Kerry. Loved Grandma of Kenta, Masaki and Takumi. Messages can be left on Tony’s tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz
A service to celebrate Tony’s life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton on Tuesday August 15, at 2:00pm. Followed by private cremation.


www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz
FDANZ, Masterton

 



Log In
×