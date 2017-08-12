McKelvey, Tony.

McKelvey, Tony (of Seven Oaks Whareama).

On August 6, 2017 peacefully at Wellington Hospital, aged 81 years. Much loved wife of the late Brian. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Hiroko; Craig and Kerry. Loved Grandma of Kenta, Masaki and Takumi. Messages can be left on Tony’s tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz

A service to celebrate Tony’s life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton on Tuesday August 15, at 2:00pm. Followed by private cremation.



www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz

FDANZ, Masterton