McGUINNESS, Dorothy Mary.

McGUINNESS,

Dorothy Mary.

Peacefully at Aversham House on 20th July 2017 in her 91st year. Loved wife of the late Bill. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Allison & David James, and Mark & Mary-Louise. Loved granny of Callum; Katrina & Regan and Monty Loach; Adam & Xavia, Rico, Friija and Molly-Mae; and Jaime & Lachie, Toby and June Johnston.

A funeral service will be held at The Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton on Monday 24th July 2017 at 2pm. Messages to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni Masterton 5842. No flowers by request. Allison and Mark wish to extend our grateful thanks to the team at Aversham for their loving care and enthusiasm for mum over the last five years.



