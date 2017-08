McCULLAH, Pauline

On August 22, 2017 peacefully at Kandahar Home, Masterton, aged 93 years. Much loved wife of the late Kenneth Harry. Cherished Mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Barry Wallace, and Julie Fawcett. Loved Nanny of Tyla.

As Pauline requested a private cremation has been held.



