McCARTHY, Hazel Joyce.

On Saturday, 5th August 2017 at her home, Wairarapa Village, Masterton. In her 93rd year. Loved wife of the late Archie. Loved mother and mother in law of Mike, Ian and Esther, John and Raewyn, Bill and Raelene, Kevin and Leesa. Loved Grandmother of Nadine and Shane, Lauren and Tansel, Alex and Megan, Cameron and Heather, Marc and the late Karla. Loved Great Grandmother of her 5.5 great grandchildren. Messages to the McCarthy family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton. In lieu of flowers donations may be posted to St John Ambulance 167 Dixon Street, Masterton or left at Rosewood.

A service will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen St Masterton on Monday August 14th at 2.00pm followed by a private cremation.

