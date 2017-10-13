McCAHON, Rachel Stella.

On 11th October 2017, aged 66, at home, surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife and soul-mate of David Binning. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Harriet Shelton and George Watson, Dougal and Marjan Shelton, Alastair Shelton and Juliane Jutz; sister of Olly, Ian and Shona; step mother of Greg and Edwina Binning. Dearly loved Grandma to our 10 grandchildren.

Funeral to be held at Rachel and David’s home, 101 Dublin Street, Martinborough at 11.00 am, Saturday 14th October 2017, followed by a family cremation. Messages to [email protected] or C/- Richmond Funeral Home, PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hospice Wairarapa 59 Renall St, Masterton 5810.