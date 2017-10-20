MAWSON, Gary (Mawsie)

MAWSON,

Gary (Mawsie).

On October 18, 2017 peacefully at Glenwood Masonic Hospital, Masterton, aged 78. Dearly loved husband of Pam. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Michelle, Susan and Paul Savage, David and Coral. Devoted Grandad of Taylah, Sarah; Pyper and Jake. In Lieu of flowers donations to the Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Gary’s life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton on Wednesday October 25 at 11:00am followed by private cremation.



