Masterton police seek assault witnesses

A young Masterton man is still in hospital a week after an assault outside a Masterton bar.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which took place outside the Jackson Street Bar in Masterton during the early hours of Sunday, July 16.

The 19-year-old man was assaulted by two or more people, police say.

He was taken to Wairarapa Hospital by ambulance and is still recovering in hospital.

Police say they have spoken to a number of people who were at the scene, however there was a large number of people both at the bar and in the general area at the time.

Anyone with information which may be useful is asked to contact Masterton Police on 06 370 0300.