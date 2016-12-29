Masterton Housing Market – Dearest vs Cheapest

By Beckie Wilson

Masterton’s cheapest residential home could have been bought nine times over for the price of the most expensive residential sale. The latest QV data has released its list of most and least expensive house sales in Masterton for the year ending December 20, 2016. BECKIE WILSON reports.

Cole St – most expensive residential sale

Masterton’s most expensive residential house sold this year is 84 Cole St, which sold for $908,000 in April. The home was sold for more than nine times the price of the 6 Cameron Crescent property.

The very private 236sqm four-bedroom and two-bathroom home sits on a 2253sqm section with a three-car garage. Built in 1914, the home has been renovated but kept in the original villa-type style.

Cameron Crescent – cheapest residential sale

The Cameron Crescent house that took out the lowest priced residential home in Masterton, and in the region, was sold for $97,500 in April this year.

The 58sqm two-bedroom home with dining and living areas, sits on a land area of 637sqm.

The Auckland man who saw the listing on Trade Me earlier this year said he bought it as an investment.

“I just thought it was a good buy,” said Richard Black.

“To be honest, I didn’t even look at any others, I haven’t even seen it,” he said.

Mr Black has been to Masterton once, but hopes to visit his latest purchase soon.

“I thought it was cheap, and I thought the section is probably worth as much as that, so I just bought it.”

The two-bedroom home was shifted to the section by the previous owner and was done up. It’s a nice little house with stained floor, he did a good job doing it up, he said.

Mr Black bought the house for less than $100,000, and rents it out for over $200 a week, so it’s a ‘pretty good’ rental return, he said

Milford Downs – most expensive lifestyle sale

Masterton’s most expensive lifestyle sale was a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 26 Milford Downs in Lansdowne. Sold in April this year for $1.25 million, the 370sqm contemporary home built in early 2000s sits on a 1.25ha piece of land and enjoys views out to the Tararua Ranges.

Explanation: It’s possible some unconditional sales may have occurred that have not yet been finalised.