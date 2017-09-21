Masterton hairdresser wins top award

Model Cara Cottle shows off the award-winning look created by Nicole Brown. Make-up by Renee Burkhart. PHOTO/SARAH HERRICK.

A cascade of glamorous mermaid tresses has won a Masterton hairdresser a top award.

Hairdresser Nicole Brown wowed voters by dying distinct colourful scales into hair and took out the people’s choice award of the Lust competition.

Hairdressing was something she had always felt passionate about.

“I always wanted to do hairdressing.”

She now runs Beneath the Veil Wedding Hair Specialists, which gives her plenty of time to practice hair ups – which was a favourite alongside doing colour.

She said she had won awards before but this one was “exciting” nevertheless.

“I was very proud.”

The award was presented last week at First Class Hair Studio, where she works two days a week.

PHB’s Nicci Murphy was on hand to present a certificate along with $250 prize money.

She said the look was “amazing”.