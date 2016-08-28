Masterton celebrates Krishna

By Hayley Gastmeier

People gathered at the Hare Krishna Centre in Masterton on Thursday night to celebrate Janamashtmi, the appearance day of Lord Krishna.

Hare Krishnas believe it has been 5,243 years since the god came to earth, appearing in India and living there for 125 years.

Centre secretary Nirav Patel, whose spiritual name is Nrtya Gopal Das, said the annual event was basically a celebration of Krishna’s birthday.

“But we call it an appearance day. Gods ‘appear’ because they don’t take birth like us.”

Mr Patel compared it to the sun which appears in the sky each day, saying when the sun disappeared each night it did not mean the sun was dead.

“Krishna appears to remind us what we have forgotten. Because we have material attachments we forget who we are, the point of life, the purpose of life.”

While on earth Lord Krishna gave teachings of what is now recorded in the Bhagavad Gita.

“He covered topics like who we are, the purpose of life, what will happen to us when we die, so things like reincarnation and karma.

“He talked about how we can become peaceful and happy in this world where things don’t always go our way.

“He teaches us to be happy even in situations that are not ideal.”

Masterton Mayor Lyn Patterson was among about 80 people who turned out to the event, at which there was traditional Hare Krishna music, a video about the Hare Krishna movement, and a vegetarian feast at midnight.

The centre, at 85 Chapel St and which opened in April, invites members of the community to join its weekly gathering on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm.

The sessions include kirtan, which is Hare Krishna music with singing and dancing, seminars about Krishna consciousness and wellbeing, and is concluded with a free vegetarian meal.