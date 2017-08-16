‘Masterpiece’ wins newbie top fashion prize

Susan Colton, right, with her design “Susie Q”. PHOTO/CRAIG RAY

CHELSEA BOYLE

[email protected]

Former Wairarapa College pupil Susan Colton was set to debut her designs as a newbie at Fashion Week, but has found out her work will open the runway at three shows.

Miss Colton won the annual Resene NZ Fashion Tech Colour of Fashion competition with an outfit that was described by judges as a “masterpiece”.

Her design was a bold peach jumpsuit and matching jacket, called ‘Susie Q’ after the fabric’s colour.

Sharing her name with the design inspired her to give the design a “life-like persona”.

Her outfit will grace the runway in three shows that feature 16 student designs created for the competition.

Miss Colton has come a long way from the 11-year-old who picked up sewing to make a kite.

She recently returned from India where she was studying under a Prime Minister’s Scholarships for Asia.

The group of students that were in India together all recreated their designs using local materials.

“The fun part about re-creating the look in India is that we were able to pick our own saris,” Miss Colton said.

“The sari I chose is a lot different from my original piece of silk; there are a few different sections of different patterns to use.

“The jumpsuit, is a hot pink with a gold floral pattern and I used a large checker patterned portion of the sari for most of the coat which is bright shades of orange, yellow and pink with a gold motif.”

She said the experience was incredible.

“It’s definitely given me the travel bug.”

Miss Colton found out she won the competition while she was in still India calling the moment “surreal”.

“I have known for a little while,” she said.

“It’s taken a little getting used to.”

She said she cannot wait to see the shows at Fashion Week.

